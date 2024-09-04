Senate ratifies proposed Philippine Archipelagic Sealanes Act | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Senate ratifies proposed Philippine Archipelagic Sealanes Act
Senate ratifies proposed Philippine Archipelagic Sealanes Act
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 04, 2024 06:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
UNCLOS
|
ABSNEws
|
Sealanes
|
Archipelago
|
Philippines
|
Senate
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.