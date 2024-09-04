Quimbo reminds PhilHealth to speed up 2024 budget spending | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Quimbo reminds PhilHealth to speed up 2024 budget spending
Quimbo reminds PhilHealth to speed up 2024 budget spending
Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 05, 2024 12:16 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Stella Quimbo
|
PhilHealth
|
budget hearing
|
Renato Limsiaco Jr.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.