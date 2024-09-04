PhilHealth vows to hike benefit rates by 50 pct in 2024 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PhilHealth vows to hike benefit rates by 50 pct in 2024
PhilHealth vows to hike benefit rates by 50 pct in 2024
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 04, 2024 07:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PhilHealth
|
House of Representatives
|
budget hearing
|
2025 budget
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.