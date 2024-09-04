Padilla seeks stiffer penalties under Safe Spaces Act after Sandro Muhlach hearings | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Padilla seeks stiffer penalties under Safe Spaces Act after Sandro Muhlach hearings

Padilla seeks stiffer penalties under Safe Spaces Act after Sandro Muhlach hearings

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Senate
|
Sandro Muhlach
|
rape
|
crime
|
abuse
|
Robin Padilla
|
laws
|
Safe Spaces Act
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.