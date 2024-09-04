PHOTO: NBI, PNP confirm arrest of dismissed Mayor Alice Guo | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: NBI, PNP confirm arrest of dismissed Mayor Alice Guo

ABS-CBN News, PNP PIO handout
Philippine National Police PIO Chief Col. Jean Fajardo displayed pictures of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo following her arrest in Indonesia during a press briefing on Wednesday.
ABS-CBN News
