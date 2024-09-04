'Wrong policy’: DOH orders PH Heart Center to scrap 50 pct down payment for operations | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Wrong policy’: DOH orders PH Heart Center to scrap 50 pct down payment for operations

'Wrong policy’: DOH orders PH Heart Center to scrap 50 pct down payment for operations

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Philippine Heart Center
|
Department of Health
|
DOH
|
2025 budget
|
House of Representatives
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.