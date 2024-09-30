PHOTO: Voter registration ends today | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Voter registration ends today

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Applicants flock to the COMELEC office in Quezon City on September 30, 2024, the last day of voter registration. Prospective voters for the 2025 mid-term elections can register until 3 p.m., a day before the official filing of candidacy begins.
