Typhoon Julian triggers flash floods in several Luzon provinces | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Typhoon Julian triggers flash floods in several Luzon provinces
Typhoon Julian triggers flash floods in several Luzon provinces
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 10:05 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Typhoon Julian
|
Luzon
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.