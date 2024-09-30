Trash with Chinese markings pile up along Pag-asa Island’s coastline | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Trash with Chinese markings pile up along Pag-asa Island’s coastline
Trash with Chinese markings pile up along Pag-asa Island’s coastline
Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 05:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
West Philippine Sea
|
trash
|
Pag-asa Island
|
China
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.