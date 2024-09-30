Envoy: 30,000 Filipinos seen affected by Canada's new cap on int'l students | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Envoy: 30,000 Filipinos seen affected by Canada's new cap on int'l students

Envoy: 30,000 Filipinos seen affected by Canada's new cap on int'l students

ABS-CBN News, Lucille Nolasco-Garrido | TFC News Winnipeg
Messenger
Clipboard
tfc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Immigration
|
OFW
|
Canada
|
TFC News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.