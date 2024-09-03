PHOTO: Pet care after Antipolo floods | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Pet care after Antipolo floods

PHOTO: Pet care after Antipolo floods

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Aaron Porte gives his fur friend, Summer, a bath as residents clear debris from their homes in Barangay Dela Paz in Antipolo City on September 3, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
