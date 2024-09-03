Marcoleta says CHR should do more on potential rights violations in Quiboloy search ops | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcoleta says CHR should do more on potential rights violations in Quiboloy search ops

Marcoleta says CHR should do more on potential rights violations in Quiboloy search ops

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Commission on Human Rights
|
Kingdom of Jesus Christ
|
KOJC
|
Rep. Rodante Marcoleta
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.