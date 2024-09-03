PHOTO: Trying their luck along Marikina River | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Trying their luck along Marikina River

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
People pay no mind to the rain as they go fishing along the banks of the Marikina River on Tuesday, a day after Tropical Storm Enteng inundated parts of Luzon, bringing floods and landslides. Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian on the same day said while most of the floods have subsided in several areas, relief operations continue for those still in evacuation centers.
