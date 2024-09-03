DMW: No placement fee for Filipino workers going to Qatar | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DMW: No placement fee for Filipino workers going to Qatar

DMW: No placement fee for Filipino workers going to Qatar

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Overseas Filipino workers
|
OFW
|
Qatar
|
Department of Migrant Workers
|
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration
|
Hans Cacdac
|
Arnell Ignacio
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.