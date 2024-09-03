PHOTO: Clearing trash after Enteng | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Clearing trash after Enteng

PHOTO: Clearing trash after Enteng

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Residents clean a road covered with mud and debris after floodwater subsided at a portion of Karangalan Drive on September 3, 2024, a day after Tropical Storm Enteng brought heavy rains to many parts of Luzon. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Read More:
EntengPH
|
flooding
|
Karangalan Drive
|
Cainta
|
Rizal
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.