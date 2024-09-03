CHR’s proposed 2025 budget still not enough for some laws | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
CHR’s proposed 2025 budget still not enough for some laws
CHR’s proposed 2025 budget still not enough for some laws
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 03, 2024 08:27 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Commission on Human Rights
|
proposed 2025 budget
|
CHR
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.