BuCor releases 850 PDLs in past 2 months to decongest prisons | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
BuCor releases 850 PDLs in past 2 months to decongest prisons
BuCor releases 850 PDLs in past 2 months to decongest prisons
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 03, 2024 04:52 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bureau of Corrections
|
Persons Deprived of Liberty
|
PDLs
|
prison congestion
|
jail congestion
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.