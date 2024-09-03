BuCor releases 850 PDLs in past 2 months to decongest prisons | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

BuCor releases 850 PDLs in past 2 months to decongest prisons

BuCor releases 850 PDLs in past 2 months to decongest prisons

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bureau of Corrections
|
Persons Deprived of Liberty
|
PDLs
|
prison congestion
|
jail congestion
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.