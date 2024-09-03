PHOTO: Antipolo landslide aftermath | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Antipolo landslide aftermath

PHOTO: Antipolo landslide aftermath

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
People walk past mud and debris from a deadly landslide in Barangay San Jose, Antipolo on Tuesday, a day after tropical storm Enteng dumped heavy rains across several parts of the country.
Read More:
ABSNews
|
EntengPH
|
tropical storm Enteng
|
Antipolo landslide
|
weather
|
Antipolo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.