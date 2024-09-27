Ilang OFWs sa Lebanon ayaw pa ring umuwi sa kabila ng bakbakan | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ilang OFWs sa Lebanon ayaw pa ring umuwi sa kabila ng bakbakan
Ilang OFWs sa Lebanon ayaw pa ring umuwi sa kabila ng bakbakan
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 27, 2024 09:04 PM PHT
Read More:
TV PAtrol
|
Lebanon
|
Hezbollah
|
Israel
|
repatriation
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.