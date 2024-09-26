Supreme Court: buyers of defective brand-new vehicles can opt for replacement units | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Supreme Court: buyers of defective brand-new vehicles can opt for replacement units

Supreme Court: buyers of defective brand-new vehicles can opt for replacement units

Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
defective cars
|
Lemon Law
|
Consumer Act
|
SC
|
Supreme Court
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.