Panukalang P6.352-T national budget para sa 2025, lusot sa Kamara | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Panukalang P6.352-T national budget para sa 2025, lusot sa Kamara

Panukalang P6.352-T national budget para sa 2025, lusot sa Kamara

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
House of Representatives
|
Congress
|
2025 national budget
|
OVP
|
Sara Duterte
|
ABSNews
|
politics
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.