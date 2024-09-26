PHOTO: Making hospitals ready for the 'Big One' | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Making hospitals ready for the 'Big One'

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Updated Sep 26, 2024 02:02 PM PHT
Staff and patients of Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Batasan Rd, Quezon City participate in the 2024 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on September 26, 2024.
