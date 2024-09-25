What did Alice Guo reveal during brief closed-door meeting with senators? | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
What did Alice Guo reveal during brief closed-door meeting with senators?
What did Alice Guo reveal during brief closed-door meeting with senators?
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 11:09 AM PHT
|
Updated Sep 25, 2024 12:56 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
Alice Guo
|
Guo
|
Benjamin Acorda
|
POGO
|
executive session
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.