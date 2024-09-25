'Walang puwang ang mga kriminal sa ating lipunan': Romualdez as Congress adjourns | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Walang puwang ang mga kriminal sa ating lipunan': Romualdez as Congress adjourns

'Walang puwang ang mga kriminal sa ating lipunan': Romualdez as Congress adjourns

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Congress
|
Martin Romualdez
|
local news
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.