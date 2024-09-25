Sara Duterte says trip to Calaguas an official visit | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Sara Duterte says trip to Calaguas an official visit

Sara Duterte says trip to Calaguas an official visit

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 25, 2024 05:51 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Calaguas
|
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
House of Representatives
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.