Sara Duterte says trip to Calaguas an official visit | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sara Duterte says trip to Calaguas an official visit
Sara Duterte says trip to Calaguas an official visit
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 05:45 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 25, 2024 05:51 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Calaguas
|
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
House of Representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.