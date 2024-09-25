PHOTO: Gripping the Gripen | ABS-CBN News

AFP, Ted Aljibe
Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner (R) gets into the cockpit of a Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen multirole jet fighter, displayed at the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition (ADAS) in Manila on Sepetember 25, 2024. Ted Aljibe, AFP
