PH senators Cayetano, Zubiri clash over resolution on EMBO villages | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH senators Cayetano, Zubiri clash over resolution on EMBO villages
PH senators Cayetano, Zubiri clash over resolution on EMBO villages
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 09:55 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Allan Cayetano
|
Juan Miguel Zubiri
|
Senate
|
EMBO
|
Francis Escudero
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.