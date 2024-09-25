New election rule in Georgia seen to be challenged in court | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
New election rule in Georgia seen to be challenged in court
New election rule in Georgia seen to be challenged in court
ABS-CBN News, Lenn Almadin Thornill | TFC News Georgia
Published Sep 25, 2024 11:15 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 25, 2024 11:20 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
News
|
US Elections
|
United States
|
Georgia
|
Donald Trump
|
Republican
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.