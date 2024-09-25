Ex-DepEd official inabutan umano ng sobre na may lamang P50,000 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Ex-DepEd official inabutan umano ng sobre na may lamang P50,000

Ex-DepEd official inabutan umano ng sobre na may lamang P50,000

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Kamara
|
DepEd
|
Department of Education
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.