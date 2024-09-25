Escudero still Senate chief as Congress goes on October break | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Escudero still Senate chief as Congress goes on October break

Escudero still Senate chief as Congress goes on October break

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Francis Escudero
|
2025 elections
|
Senate President
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.