Akbayan returns to House after Comelec formalizes 2022 poll win | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Akbayan returns to House after Comelec formalizes 2022 poll win

Akbayan returns to House after Comelec formalizes 2022 poll win

Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 25, 2024 04:20 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
An Waray
|
Akbayan
|
party-list
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Comelec
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.