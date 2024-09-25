‘Scammer’ arrested after entering Remulla’s office, taking selfie with DOJ chief | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
‘Scammer’ arrested after entering Remulla’s office, taking selfie with DOJ chief
‘Scammer’ arrested after entering Remulla’s office, taking selfie with DOJ chief
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 01:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DOJ
|
selfie
|
Boying Remulla
|
scam
|
scammer
|
crime
|
immigration
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.