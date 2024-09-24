PH lawmakers call VP Duterte's absence a 'betrayal of public trust' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PH lawmakers call VP Duterte's absence a 'betrayal of public trust'

PH lawmakers call VP Duterte's absence a 'betrayal of public trust'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
theworldtonight
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Sara Duterte
|
House of Representatives
|
OVP Budget
|
Office of the Vice President
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.