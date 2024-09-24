Mga mangingisda sa Zambales ikinuwento ang panghaharass umano ng China vessels | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Mga mangingisda sa Zambales ikinuwento ang panghaharass umano ng China vessels
Mga mangingisda sa Zambales ikinuwento ang panghaharass umano ng China vessels
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 24, 2024 08:05 PM PHT
Read More:
West Philippine Sea
|
Zambales
|
Department of National Defense
|
fishermen
|
China
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.