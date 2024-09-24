Comelec inspects COC filing venue | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec inspects COC filing venue
Comelec inspects COC filing venue
Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 24, 2024 11:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
George Garcia
|
Comelec
|
elections
|
certificate of candidacy
|
politics
|
local news
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.