'I'm sorry': Pagcor exec clarifies ex-PNP chief's involvement in Guo escape only a 'rumor' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'I'm sorry': Pagcor exec clarifies ex-PNP chief's involvement in Guo escape only a 'rumor'
'I'm sorry': Pagcor exec clarifies ex-PNP chief's involvement in Guo escape only a 'rumor'
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 24, 2024 03:22 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 24, 2024 04:52 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Senate
|
Pagcor
|
PNP
|
PNP chief
|
Guo escape
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.