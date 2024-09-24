'I'm sorry': Pagcor exec clarifies ex-PNP chief's involvement in Guo escape only a 'rumor' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'I'm sorry': Pagcor exec clarifies ex-PNP chief's involvement in Guo escape only a 'rumor'

'I'm sorry': Pagcor exec clarifies ex-PNP chief's involvement in Guo escape only a 'rumor'

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 24, 2024 04:52 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Senate
|
Pagcor
|
PNP
|
PNP chief
|
Guo escape
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.