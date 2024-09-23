New poll shows 'Project 2025' not a big factor for U.S. voters | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
New poll shows 'Project 2025' not a big factor for U.S. voters
New poll shows 'Project 2025' not a big factor for U.S. voters
ABS-CBN News, Lenn Almadin Thornhill | TFC News
Published Sep 23, 2024 11:38 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
News
|
Politics
|
US Elections
|
United States
|
Donald Trump
|
Republican
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.