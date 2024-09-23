Lawmaker asks NSC: Why not place bulk of intel funds on WPS? | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lawmaker asks NSC: Why not place bulk of intel funds on WPS?
Lawmaker asks NSC: Why not place bulk of intel funds on WPS?
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 23, 2024 10:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
proposed 2025 budget
|
National Security Council
|
NSC
|
NICA
|
National Intelligence Coordinating Agency
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.