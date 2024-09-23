PHOTO: Bayan calls for impeachment of VP Duterte | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Bayan calls for impeachment of VP Duterte

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) and allied groups gather outside the House of Representatives to call for the impeachment of Sara Duterte as legislators deliberated on the proposed 2024 budget of the Office of the Vice President in the plenary on September 23, 2024.
