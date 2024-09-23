An eye abroad: More PH health workers opt for job order positions | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
An eye abroad: More PH health workers opt for job order positions
An eye abroad: More PH health workers opt for job order positions
Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 24, 2024 08:11 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
department of health
|
national budget
|
DOH budget
|
house of representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.