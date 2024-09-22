Lawyer assures Alice Guo will respect court decision on possible transfer to Pasig City Jail | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Lawyer assures Alice Guo will respect court decision on possible transfer to Pasig City Jail

Lawyer assures Alice Guo will respect court decision on possible transfer to Pasig City Jail

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 22, 2024 07:46 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Camp Crame
|
PNP
|
Alice Guo
|
Pasig City Jail
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.