Construction worker na wanted dahil sa statutory rape, arestado sa QC | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Construction worker na wanted dahil sa statutory rape, arestado sa QC

Construction worker na wanted dahil sa statutory rape, arestado sa QC

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
rape
|
statutory rape
|
violence against women and children
|
Quezon City
|
krimen
|
crime
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.