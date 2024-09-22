65-anyos na empleyado ng MMDA patay matapos masagasaan ng SUV sa EDSA | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

65-anyos na empleyado ng MMDA patay matapos masagasaan ng SUV sa EDSA

65-anyos na empleyado ng MMDA patay matapos masagasaan ng SUV sa EDSA

Jessie Cruzat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
SUV
|
MMDA
|
EDSA
|
accident
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.