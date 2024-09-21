PH deploys Coast Guard, AFP assets to patrol near Escoda Shoal: National Maritime Council | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH deploys Coast Guard, AFP assets to patrol near Escoda Shoal: National Maritime Council
PH deploys Coast Guard, AFP assets to patrol near Escoda Shoal: National Maritime Council
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 21, 2024 04:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
National Maritime Council
|
Escoda Shoal
|
West Philippine Sea
|
China
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
BRP Teresa Magbanua
|
Ayungin Shoal
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.