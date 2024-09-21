Leni Robredo iginiit na walang pulitika ang pagbisita ni VP Sara Duterte | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Leni Robredo iginiit na walang pulitika ang pagbisita ni VP Sara Duterte
Leni Robredo iginiit na walang pulitika ang pagbisita ni VP Sara Duterte
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 21, 2024 07:33 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 21, 2024 08:00 PM PHT
Read More:
PatrolPh
|
TV Patrol
|
Tagalog News
|
Leni Robredo
|
Sara Duterte
|
Naga
|
Politika
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.