Alice Guo’s transfer to Pasig City Jail likely on Monday — PNP | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Alice Guo’s transfer to Pasig City Jail likely on Monday — PNP

Alice Guo’s transfer to Pasig City Jail likely on Monday — PNP

Jessie Cruzat, Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Alice Guo
|
pasig city jail
|
pnp custodial facility
|
rtc
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.