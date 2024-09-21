Alice Guo’s transfer to Pasig City Jail likely on Monday — PNP | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Alice Guo’s transfer to Pasig City Jail likely on Monday — PNP
Alice Guo’s transfer to Pasig City Jail likely on Monday — PNP
Jessie Cruzat, Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 21, 2024 10:09 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
pasig city jail
|
pnp custodial facility
|
rtc
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.