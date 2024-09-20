Progressive groups prepare for 52nd Martial Law commemoration | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Progressive groups prepare for 52nd Martial Law commemoration
Progressive groups prepare for 52nd Martial Law commemoration
Nicole Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 20, 2024 11:28 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
UP Manila University Student Council
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Ferdinand Marcos Sr.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.