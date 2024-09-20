PHOTO: Mobile clinics for the barrios | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Mobile clinics for the barrios

PHOTO: Mobile clinics for the barrios

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
The mobile clinics, equipped with various essential equipment to provide medical services including X-ray, ultrasound and blood screening, will be assigned to the provincial health offices of the recipient local government units.
Read More:
Marcos
|
health
|
rural
|
barrios
|
provinces
|
mobile clinic
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.