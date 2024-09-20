Makati mayor mulls charges vs FB page over malicious post | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Makati mayor mulls charges vs FB page over malicious post

Makati mayor mulls charges vs FB page over malicious post

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abigail binay
|
makati
|
Makati Parking Authority
|
facebook
|
misinformation
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.