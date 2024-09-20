House defers deliberations on KWF’s proposed 2025 budget | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House defers deliberations on KWF’s proposed 2025 budget

House defers deliberations on KWF’s proposed 2025 budget

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Proposed 2025 budget
|
KWF
|
Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.